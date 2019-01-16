A relocation of rehab services for UnityPoint-Trinity is combining some offerings while eliminating others that some patients say they'll miss.
Trinity Physical Rehabilitation at Rock Valley Plaza in Rock Island has water-therapy programs that will go away when the new UnityPoint Health-Trinity Physical Rehabilitation opens this spring at the former Mills Chevrolet property in Moline.
The move will combine physical therapy and other outpatient services to improve efficiencies, said Tammy Pauwels, executive director of outpatient services.
"The Moline location also provides easier patient access, greater visibility, as well as a new, more efficient and economical space," Pauwels said in an email. "Physical therapy and rehab will be among numerous health care services available in one location."
The former car-dealer property along 16th Street, just north of John Deere Road, is being transformed by developer Build to Suit for a variety of new tenants.
But the space will not include swimming or therapy pools that have been used for more than 20 years at the Rock Island site. The demand for aqua therapy no longer can sustain the operational costs of such programs, Pauwels said.
"There are physical therapy patients who are prescribed aquatic therapy, however, the number of patient referrals for the program are minimal," she wrote. "An overall decline in aquatic therapy use over the years has led to a level of utilization that makes continuing the program no longer sustainable."
But one Rock Island woman said she has come to know a group of about a dozen women who depend on water therapy to help with their ailments, including arthritis and fibromyalgia. She agrees heartily, she said, with the benefits of aqua therapy as stated on UnityPoint's websites in locations, such as Des Moines, where the programs still are offered.
The website for UnityPoint in Des Moines lists a dozen or more benefits, including the statement, “Many patients have received positive results with Aqua Therapy, as water is possibly one of the best environments to achieve full function regardless of the injury. Patients who may be unable to exercise on land can often do so comfortably in the water.”
Angi Handley said she has first-hand experience with the power of warm water.
"It helps get rid of pain without pills," she said. "Everything about it is positive. People with joint pain don't feel it in the water, and that's why all of us ladies go. We're all so disappointed.
"I've been going since July, and some of the ladies have been going for 10, 12, 20 years. The water therapy is the only thing that's taken away the pain."
Pauwels urged patients who benefit from aqua therapy to check out other local pools. For instance, Two Rivers YMCA in Moline has a pool that is 92 degrees and frequently used for therapeutic services.
Lesley Webster, aquatics & family director, said the Moline Y has a warm pool that is used for physical therapy, and the UnityPoint patients would be welcome there.
"We don't have therapists on staff, however, we do rent our pool to Rock Valley Physical Therapy," she said. "Genesis used to rent it for therapy, too."
Some seeking aqua therapy have sought out the Y's warm pool on their own to continue to absorb the benefits after a medical referral has expired.
"They come in and do their own therapy," Webster said. "You can tell who's been through the physical therapy because they know the moves."