UnityPoint-Trinity changes to visitor policies start today

UnityPoint-Trinity is modifying its current visitor limitations for non-COVID-19 positive and COVID-19 positive inpatients.

Non-COVID-19 positive patients are allowed one designated visitor per day during visiting hours. The visitor does not need to be the same during the patient’s entire stay. COVID-19 positive inpatients may have one visitor from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. who must follow PPE guidelines set by the hospital. This change is effective Wednesday, March 24 and will be in place until further notice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For all patients, a visitor will only be allowed if they do not have symptoms of respiratory infection including fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and have not been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient in the past 14 days.

The following exceptions apply to all UnityPoint-Trinity hospitals:

- Inpatient non-COVID-19 positive patients may have one visitor per day during the hours of from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. A patient-requested clergy person is not counted as the patient’s visitor. The visitor must enter the hospital through the main entrance for screening prior to their visit and must remain in the patient’s room throughout the duration of the visit. Visitors are to remain masked while in the patient’s room.

Inpatient COVID-19 positive patients may have one visitor from 4pm-6pm. Visitors must follow PPE and prevention guidelines.

For outpatient visits and testing, visitor may be under the age of 18. The patient is responsible for supervising the minor visitor in these areas.

Patients who have an appointment at a clinic located within the hospital or are visiting the Emergency Room, may have one person with them.

Obstetric patients in labor may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. Following delivery, postpartum patients may have one partner or support person with them.

Prenatal patients may have one partner or support person accompany them to appointments.

Nursery and Neonatal Special Care Unit (NSCU) patients may have one birth parent plus one significant other who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.

Patients where the end-of-life is imminent may have two visitors. Two visitors may also be present during discussion of end-of-life care decisions.

Patients who are discussing palliative care decisions may have two visitors.

Patients who have cognitive impairments or developmental delays, where a caregiver provides safety, may have one visitor at any time.

Patients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians accompany them in all care areas.

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor stay in the surgical waiting area or ambulatory room until the procedure is finished. After speaking with the surgeon following the procedure, the visitor must leave the hospital as soon as possible. The visitor may return during visiting hours.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.