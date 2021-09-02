UnityPoint-Trinity combines ICU because of increases in patients, staffing shortages

UnityPoint Health-Trinity confirmed late Wednesday it is combining its Bettendorf and Rock Island intensive care units.
A spokesperson for Trinity said the move was prompted by increased demand for ICU space and some staffing shortages. The combined ICU will be formed at the Trinity Rock Island site.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity Marketing Manager Jamie Mullin noted many hospitals across the country are faced with the dual challenges of increased need for ICU space and staffing shortages.
"The recent surge in COVID-19 patients combined with an increase in seriously ill patients has stretched our limits in the ICUs, and we are now in a position where we have to increase our ICU capacity at a time when we are all experiencing staffing shortages," Mullin wrote in a news release."We decided the best way to increase our capacity is to centralize our ICU resources and capabilities in one location."
Mullin explained Trinity's temporary plan.
"Those with serious illness are being transferred to Trinity Rock Island. This allows us to move critical care providers, expert care teams and available technologies and treatments into one central location to give patients — with COVID-19 and those with other conditions — the best chance at recovery," Mullin said. "Trinity Rock Island also offers additional space for more ICU beds if, or when, they are needed."
The specter of staffing shortages in Quad-Cities hospitals sparked rumors earlier this week.
After Genesis Health System reported crowded intensive care units at its Davenport and Silvis hospitals Tuesday, rumors circulated that staffing shortages were at the root of the lack of beds.
President of Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Theresa Main, addressed those rumors in a news release Wednesday.
"The ICU beds available in Davenport (20) and Silvis (6) remain at or near capacity. The number of high-acuity patients, including COVID-19 patients, is the reason units are at capacity, not staffing," Main wrote. "We do not transfer patients because of staffing but because the ICU beds available already have patients. This level of care requires a highly trained and available staff, and we are immensely proud of all of our team for facing daily challenges over the past 18 months.
"It is true that hospitals and health systems across the country, including our local systems, are facing staffing shortages."