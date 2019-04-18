Quad-City business leaders, local politicians and hospital officials on Thursday celebrated the ribbon-cutting for UnityPoint-Trinity's newest location for patients in Moline.
"This collaborative facility (has) several services under one roof, allowing for improved convenience and care coordination for the people we serve," said UnityPoint President and CEO Rick Seidler, who will retire at the end of the month. He said the hospital system seeks to build facilities as close to patients as possible.
Seidler highlighted the fact that the building, 3904 16th St., off of John Deere Road,, was interconnected and featured a top-notch physical therapy clinic, including an ultraviolet booth and parallel bars.
Matt Beherens, a regional vice president, called the facility one-stop shopping. "We have family medicine, we have urgent care, we have pediatrics. All those clinics are centered around the patient. We can accommodate a lot more patients, we have a lot more exam rooms," he noted.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri, who noted she had served on UnityPoint boards in the past, joked that she was especially appreciative of the building because her doctor will be there, meaning she won't have to go across the river. "It's a wonderful organization. ... It's just an amazing health organization for our community, we're lucky to have the quality of service here in Moline and I'm very grateful for your investment in this beautiful property."
"It's such a privilege of mine to sit on the board of directors for UnityPoint, so this is a big deal. This is a big deal for me, for our community because it aligns very well with what we're trying to do with Q2030," Greg Aguilar of the chamber said at the ribbon-cutting. "To have these incredible facilities that aid with the health of our community, it's a wonderful thing to have, so we really appreciate UnityPoint bringing us to be a part of this."
Pediatrics, express care and family medicine began March 18, while physical therapy began Monday.