University of Illinois Extension to offer a holiday workshop for youth

4-H will host a youth workshop 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at University of Illinois Extension, 321 2nd Ave. W, Milan, to create hand-made gifts for the holidays.
Projects will include decorating a magnetic frame, making ornaments, painting a holiday wooden decoration, creating a bead bracelet, designing holiday cards, decorating sugar cookies and wrapping the gifts to take home.
The cost is $5 per person and limited to 30 participants. Youth ages 6 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required by Friday, Dec. 16. for more information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/HolidayDIYMilan or call 309-756-9978.