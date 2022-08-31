 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHO’S NEWS

University of Illinois Extension welcomes new office support assistant for Rock Island and Mercer County

Kristen VanDeVelde

The University of Illinois Extension has announced the hiring of Kristen VanDeVelde as the new office support assistant for the Rock Island and Mercer County offices.

VanDeVelde graduated from Galva High School in 2018 and Iowa State University in December 2021 with a degree in agriculture communications. She is familiar with extension programs, having been a 10-year member of the Burns Boosters 4-H Club in Henry County.

She will be working Wednesdays in Viola and in Milan the rest of the week. She can be reached by email at kristenv@illinois.edu or by calling 309-756-9978.

