Eagles' lives haven't always been easy to witness

Watching fuzzy eagle babies in the nest is delightful, but following the full chronology of the eagles' lives at Lock & Dam 13 has been, at times, difficult to stomach.

The most wrenching event occurred on the evening of March 24, 2017, when two adult eagles attacked the nest.

"The webcam recorded the attack that lasted over an hour and shows two adult eagles battling on the ground in a desperate talon-clinching struggle," Pam Steinhaus, who watched the scene as it unfolded, wrote on the website of Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge.

"You could hear everything," she said. "You could hear the other eagles flying in and out."

At that time, the nest was occupied by two adult males named Valor 1 and Valor 2, an adult female named Hope and two babies.

When the struggle ended, Steinhaus said, the two male eagles hopped out of sight, and Hope was not to be seen.

Despite an extensive search by staff of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Hope was never found.

The males returned, though, and on the evening of March 26, they were attacked again.

"Valor 1 and Valor 2 boldly defended the chicks and prevented the marauding eagles from entering the nest, and no injuries were observed," Steinhaus wrote. "Daily attacks occurred throughout April with an occasional flyby in May.

As for what motivated the attacks, the marauders may simply have needed a nest, Steinhaus said.

"Just north of the site there is another nest that blew over. It's possible they were just looking for another nest site. When the population grows, there is more competition for nest sites."

Despite the disappearance of Hope, the two males stuck together and continued to raise the eaglets until they fledged in May.

Four months later, in September, a new female was seen with both males and "periodically all three are seen at the nest bringing in and moving sticks around," she wrote. "This is part of the bonding ritual that they do."

The new trio, with the female dubbed Starr, has been together since then.

This is the rarity part: usually males are very territorial and would not share a nest with another male. And the fact that the two stuck together after their first mate died, then courted another mate, is undocumented in any eagle studies.

In 2018, two eggs were laid and one eagle was fledged.