Quad-City residents will likely wake up to a winter scene Saturday as a rain system moving up from Kansas is likely to meet with cold dry air coming in from the northeast that could allow for 2-4 inches of snow to get dumped on the region.

Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said at 8:30 p.m. Friday that the rain was “on the doorstep of the Quad-Cities.”

“It’s an upper level storm coming in from Kansas and it appears to be sucking in sufficient cold, dry air that will cause the rain to change to snow,” he said.

There may be enough rain in the forecast for the National Weather Service to issue flood watches for the lower Rock River. The Rock River at Moline stood at 10.73 feet at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The snow will accumulate on grass and elevated surfaces, he said.

But unless it’s really necessary, Ervin said, there will be no need to shovel.

“Be patient with this one,” he said. “It’s not like it’s going to turn to ice. It will be annoying. But just drive over it and let Mother Nature take care of your shoveling. Give it a day, maybe two and this will a memory.

“There could be enough snow that the kids get to make one last snowman out of this one, but you better do it tomorrow (Saturday),” Ervin said. “Don’t wait or it will all be gone.”

For the most part what the area will be getting is a slushy mess, he added.

Rain, possibly mixed with snow, will begin sometime after midnight and then by 2-3 a.m. the rain mix is expected to change over to snow.

There may even be some thunder snow, Ervin said.

Snowfall could be heavy at times with up to 2 inches an hour falling, he added.

“But by noon, this is done,” Ervin said. “It’s out of here and the roads should quickly improve with high temps in the 40s.”