Up to four inches of accumulating snow possible through Monday morning

Quad-City residents can expect to awaken Monday to a winter landscape as a storm system is expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of snow, and possibly up to 4 inches, beginning in the early morning hours, Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

With daytime high temperatures climbing back into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, the snow from this system will not be around long, Speck said.

It is quite a contrast from the weather barely 24 hours earlier when the Quad-Cities set a record-high temperature for the day of 70 degrees before storms developed in the evening with two tornadoes in Scott County.

“This is typical spring in the Midwest,” Speck said. “We’re in that time of year where if we’re getting snow it’s around for a day or two and then it’s gone.”

Snow was expected to be falling by 4-6 a.m. Monday, Speck said.

The high temperature for the day should reach the freezing mark with a northwest wind blowing 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Clouds will clear out Monday night into Tuesday with a low of around 18 degrees.

The record snowfall for March 7 is 16.2 inches set in 1965, according to National Weather Service, Davenport, statistics.

The high temperature Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to be in the lower 40s under sunny or mostly sunny skies.

The next chance of snow is Thursday and Friday when a cold front moves through the region, he said.

Speck said two tornadoes touched down Saturday in Scott County as a storm system quickly blew through the Quad-City region ahead of a cold front.

One of the tornadoes was classified as an EF1 and touched down at 8:37 p.m. and ended at 8:41 p.m., Speck said. Its maximum width was 300 yards with a path length of 4.16 miles to the northeast. Estimated peak winds were about 100 mph.

The tornado touched down near 160th Street northwest of West Lake Park and proceeded northeast.

Speck said the most significant damage occurred at a farm on 160th Street east of 100th Avenue where several outbuildings were damaged or destroyed, and trees were damaged or snapped. Boards also were impaled into the roof and walls of a barn.

There also was damage to several outbuildings at a farm on Utah Avenue north of Duck Creek.

There was primarily intermittent tree damage along the rest of the tornado’s track.

The other tornado was classified as an EF0 with estimated peak winds of 65 mph. Its maximum width was 25 yards and was on the ground for one-tenth of a mile, touching down at 8:37 p.m. before dissipating at 8:38 p.m.

That tornado touched down east of 90th Avenue and just south of 160th Street. The tornado moved northeast across 160th Street. There was some damage to a shed and some trees, Speck said.

There were no reports of injuries.

However, in central Iowa tornadoes caused the deaths of seven people, including two children, the Associated Press reported.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured and six people were killed Saturday when one tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines near the town of Winterset around 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were two children under the age of 5 and four adults.

In Lucas County, about 54 miles southeast of Des Moines, officials confirmed one death and multiple reported injuries when a separate tornado struck less than an hour later.

The state Department of Natural Resources said the person who died was in an RV at a campground at Red Haw State Park in Chariton, Iowa.

According to MidAmerican Energy, 1,806 customers in Des Moines were still without power Sunday night.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

