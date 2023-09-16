SEPTEMBER 17The Newcomb Presbyterian Church, 2619 N. Division St., Davenport, will have a dedication service for their new stained-glass window done by Eric VanHese at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 17.

SEPTEMBER 24The Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover, Illinois, will host its annual Högmassa (High Mass) worship service at 4 p.m., Sunday, September 24. The speaker will be the Rev. Wayne Miller, retired Bishop of the Metropolitan Chicago Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The sermon will be in English. Bishop Miller is a graduate of Augustana College, Rock Island, and the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago.

The liturgy will be led by Mark Safstrom, PhD, Associate Professor of Scandinavian Studies at Augustana College. The service will be recorded but not live-streamed. The video recording will be uploaded shortly thereafter, and the link will be on the chapel web site at jennylindchapel.org, where you can find further information about Bishop Miller.

On Saturday, September 23, Keynote Speaker, Author and radio host Eric Metaxas and special guest Quad Cities native and patriot Kari Lake, will speak at the 29th Annual Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast. Breakfast is from 9-10 a.m. and program from 10 a.m.-noon at the RiverCenter in Davenport. Also joining them is musical guest, The Browns.

Register at QCPB.org for free tickets. Call 563-322-7777 for more information.