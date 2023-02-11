The Bible and LGBTQ relationships

What better day than Valentine's Day to talk about the Bible and loving relationships?

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities will host a discussion on Bible verses that refer to same-gender sex alongside talk of Jesus' example and inclusive ministry and teachings. Leading the talk will will lead openly gay Rev. Rich Hendricks.

"I am very concerned that there is a new generation of people growing up with lies about the Bible that they are learning from fundamentalist churches," he said. "I know of an area fourth grader who was told recently by a classmate that "there's no such thing as gays."

The workshop is offered free in person at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport, and again via Zoom on Monday, Feb. 20. Please email richdhendricks@msn.com for the Zoom link.

For more information contact Hendricks at 563-940-9630.

Cousin of Emmitt Till to speak

Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship (MSCF) COGIC will present a “Black History Month Worship Experience” at 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship, 4706 Northwest Blvd., Davenport, featuring guest speaker the Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., the last surviving witness to the lynching of Emmett Till.

Parker recently released his memoir, “A Few Days Full of Trouble,” where he shares his recollections of growing up with his cousin and best friend, Emmitt, insights into the recent investigation surrounding Emmitt’s murder, and lessons on racial reckoning.

Attendees can expect a worship experience set that honors our Black history and legacy while optimistically looking ahead.

“It is my hope that guests will walk away understanding where we came from, how we got here, and the action needed to spark a change,” Parker said. “We are at a pivotal moment as Black people living in this nation.”

All ages are welcome.

For more information, call the Rev. Frank R. Livingston at 815-509-9059 or visit www.mountsinaicogic.org.