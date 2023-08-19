AUGUST 20

Music in the Park

Celebrate God’s Gift of Life at Music in the Park from 5-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, at the baseball field behind Grace Evangelical Free Church, 5520 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. Opening message from Fr. Rich Adam and music by Courtney Woeber. The concert is a fundraiser (freewill donation) for pro-life agencies, including Quad City Right to Life. Event is rain or shine.

AUGUST 25

Bluegrass Gospel Concert

Grace Community Church of the Nazarene at 507 1st Street in Colona will be the site of a Bluegrass Gospel Concert on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. featuring Bluegrass Express. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend. A free will offering will be collected.

Bluegrass Express was formed in 1980 by the father-son team of Gary and Greg Underwood and has performed extensively ever since, from Michigan to Mississippi and all points in between. Featuring tight harmony that can only be found in a family band along with superbly proficient instrumentation, A live performance is certain to delight audiences of all ages. Collectively, they have over a dozen studio recordings to their credit. The recent all-gospel recording project “Answer to my Prayer” received critical acclaim throughout bluegrass and gospel circles and beyond, and have a brand-new project completed with a soon to be announced release date.

AUGUST 27

Ice Cream Social

“Bigger Than A Single Dip” Ice Cream Social will be held at the historic First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Avenue, Moline on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Come and enjoy ice cream sundaes with assorted toppings while listening to well-known QC favorite, the Bucktown Revue Musical Group.

The event will be held rain or shine; bring a lawn chair for outdoor seating or with inclement weather, plan to party in Fellowship Hall.

Be our guest-all are welcome!