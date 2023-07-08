JULY 18

SUMMIT CHURCH ICE CREAM SOCIAL

The Scott County Historical Society invites the public to attend its annual ice cream social on Tuesday, July 18, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Society's home, Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, 21980 210th Ave., in rural Davenport.

For years, the members of Summit Church celebrated the time between the spring planting season and the harvest as a time to gather and socialize. The Scott County Historical Society continues the tradition of holding this annual rite of summer. Not only is it good reason to enjoy a cool dish of ice cream and homemade desserts on a hot day, but it lets us honor the farm family by providing fellowship with other farmers and neighbors.

Please join for homemade desserts with a generous helping of ice cream. Also offerered are Sloppy Joe sandwiches, grilled sweet corn and hot dogs for those who do not want to cook. All meals and desserts are available for carryout.

Proceeds from this event help the society to maintain our landmark — Historic Summit Church.

JULY 20

CHURCH OF THE CROSS ICE CREAM SOCIAL

Church of the Cross invites the public to try homemade ice cream from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 20, at Church of the Cross, 22621 Routes 2 and 92, Port Byron.

There will be food available, which includes BBQ, baked beans, potato salad, chips, desserts and drink, for $12. Ice cream by the scoop $2.50 or by the quart $7. Separate line for carry-outs. If you have any question, please call Diana O'Hara at 309-235-4623. Sunday worship service 8:45 a.m. with Pastor Mark Graham.

JULY 22

BLESSING OF THE BIKES

4DiocesesCycling4Christ: food for the soul on RAGBRAI

Iowa’s four Catholic dioceses have teamed up to offer spiritual food for the journey as RAGBRAI bicyclists and their support crews make their way across Iowa on July 22-29 for the 50th anniversary of this cycling celebration.

Bishop Walker Nickless, who leads the Diocese of Sioux City, will offer a blessing of the bikes July 22 at 3:45 p.m. in Sioux City, followed by Mass at 4 p.m. at St. Boniface Church, 703 W. 5th St. in Sioux City. The blessing and liturgy mark the spiritual kickoff of the “4DiocesesCycling4Christ” initiative of the dioceses of Sioux City, Davenport and Des Moines and the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

The four dioceses will offer Mass at several of the overnight stops during the 500-mile RAGBRAI journey, in the spirit of the national Eucharistic Revival underway in the U.S. Catholic Church. Check out the website lumenmedia.org/ragbrai-2023 for specific details. All are welcome to attend the liturgies — from cyclists to their supporters to spectators and businesses — to experience the hospitality of the Catholic dioceses and the people who are part of the dioceses. Some of the diocese will also offer confession and adoration, and some of the parishes plan to serve meals (generally for a modest charge).

“I am happy that we can share information with RAGBRAI riders about Catholic-sponsored events across the state of Iowa. We thank all the parishes and schools who are participating to make the event fulfilling and comfortable for our guests,” said Dawn Prosser, director of communications for the Diocese of Sioux City.

“We hope our ‘4 Dioceses cycling 4 Christ’ initiative generates enthusiasm among the riders, the communities they ride into and our parishes,” said Barb Arland-Fye, editor of The Catholic Messenger of the Diocese of Davenport. “The initiative is one response to Pope Francis’ call for our Church to go out, to listen to and accompany people who are not sitting in our pews.”

“As riders and support teams focus on developing their physical health during RAGBRAI, they also have the opportunity to nourish their spiritual well-being through the reception of the Eucharist. This allows them to find rest and seek spiritual fulfillment alongside their physical endeavors,” John Huynh, who helped coordinate this project for the Des Moines Diocese, said.

“We invite cyclists to fuel their faith by taking part in eucharistic celebrations during RAGBRAI. Come find rest and see the beautiful churches along the route,” advises Anne Marie Cox, director of communications for the Des Moines Diocese and editor of its Catholic Mirror.

Here are locations and times for Masses:

July 22: Blessing of bikes (3:45 p.m.), Mass (4 p.m.), St. Boniface Church, 703 W. 5th St., Sioux City, Bishop Walker Nickless presiding.

July 24: Confessions at 2 p.m., Mass at 3 p.m., St. John Paul II Parish, St. Lawrence Church 1607 N. West Street, Carroll, Father Patrick Behm presiding.

July 25: Mass at 8 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2210 Lincoln Way, Ames. Time to be determined, Father Kyle Digmann presiding.

July 26: Mass at 8 a.m., Ascension Parish, St. Malachy Church, 207 Gerald St., Madrid, Father Tim Johnson presiding. Adoration follows until noon.

July 26: Mass at 5 p.m. at St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High St., Des Moines, Bishop William Joensen, presiding. Tours available at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Confession available.

July 27: Mass at 4:30 p.m., St. Patrick Parish, 900 Park St., Tama, Father Michael McAndrew presiding. Dinner will follow.

July 28: Mass at 6:15 p.m., St. Thomas More Church, 3000 12th Ave., Coralville, Bishop Thomas Zinkula presiding.

Be sure to check back often as events are added and for any changes in the schedule. If you post pictures on social media and websites, include #4DiocesesCycling4Christ.