You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: 2 dead after weekend motorcycle crash in Davenport
topical alert top story

Update: 2 dead after weekend motorcycle crash in Davenport

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

Update: The woman died Saturday night at Genesis East Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The man died Sunday at University Hospitals, Iowa City, as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

Earlier story: A man and a woman riding a motorcycle were critically injured Saturday in a crash at Veterans Memorial parkway and Eastern Avenue, Davenport.

The collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m., Davenport police said in a news release. 

A northbound Jeep turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway struck the motorcycle, which was headed east.

The man and woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and were taken to Genesis Medical Center by Medic EMS for treatment.

Police did not release the names of those involved.

The Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate.

2
0
1
25
7

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News