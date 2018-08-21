UPDATE: IOWA CITY — Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared from her small hometown in central Iowa a month ago, a spokesman for a reward fund said Tuesday.
From the DCI: MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Earlier today a body was located by law enforcement authorities in rural Poweshiek County. Investigators are w…
Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said he learned of the discovery from a close friend of the Tibbetts on Tuesday morning. Willey said he has no other details about the discovery, calling it a tough but not unexpected ending to the search for the University of Iowa student.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation planned a 4 p.m. news conference to provide an update on the case. A spokesman for the agency has not returned a message seeking comment.
Tibbetts vanished July 18 from Brooklyn, Iowa, a rural town of about 1,400 people. Investigators said she was last seen as she took a routine evening jog. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town. She was reported missing by her family the next day, after she didn't show up for work at a day camp for children.
Tibbetts' disappearance set off a massive search involving dozens of officers from the FBI, as well as state and local agencies. They focused much of their efforts in and around Brooklyn, searching farm fields, ponds and homes. Investigators last week asked anyone who was around five locations, including a car wash, a truck stop and a farm south of town, to report if they saw anything suspicious on July 18.
Last week, Vice President Mike Pence met privately with the Tibbetts family during a visit to Iowa and told them that "you're on the hearts of every American."
While hundreds of people have been interviewed, no suspects have been publicly identified in Tibbetts' disappearance.
Willey's group has been administering a reward fund that raised nearly $400,000 for any tip that led to Tibbetts' safe return. He said the fund will now likely be used for any information that helps police catch anyone responsible for her death.
"Once they catch their breath, this will turn into a weapon going the other direction, to catch the person who did it," he said.
Tibbetts, a psychology major, would have started her junior year this week in Iowa City, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Brooklyn. She was staying with her longtime boyfriend and working while home from school over the summer.
EARLIER REPORT: IOWA CITY — Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of a 20-year-old Iowa college student who vanished from a small town one month ago, a spokesman for a reward fund said Tuesday.
Greg Willey of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said he learned of the discovery from a close family friend of Mollie Tibbetts on Tuesday morning. Willey says he has no other details about the discovery, but called it a "tough" ending to the search for the University of Iowa student.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation planned an afternoon news conference to update the public on the case. A spokesman for the agency has not returned a message seeking comment.
Tibbetts vanished on July 18 from her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, a town of about 1,400 in central Iowa. Investigators said she was last seen on a routine jog through the streets of the city. It's unclear whether she returned to the home where she was dog-sitting for her boyfriend and her boyfriend's brother, who have said they were both out of town.
Willey's group has been administering a reward fund that raised nearly $400,000 for any tip that led to Tibbetts' safe return. He says the fund will now likely be used for any information that helps police catch any person responsible for her death.
"Once they catch their breath, this will turn into a weapon going the other direction to catch the person who did it," he said.
EARLIER RPEORT: IOWA CITY, Iowa — Investigators believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who has been missing for more than a month.
The 20-year-old woman was last seen July 18, jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn in central Iowa.
Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says a body found Tuesday is believed to be Tibbetts.
No information has been released about where the body was found.
Willey says a nearly $400,000 reward fund for her discovery will now become a reward for information leading to the capture of any suspects.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has scheduled a news conference for late afternoon in Montezuma, Iowa, regarding the search for Mollie Tibbetts.
This is a developing story.
More details as they become available.