Update:
A visible police presence at Bettendorf High School this morning after a message was received on Thursday indicating a potential threat on the campus on Friday. School officials have been working with the Bettendorf Police Department and the FBI to investigate the situation. pic.twitter.com/SMf5UUMPWx— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) November 16, 2018
Earlier report: Bettendorf High School received a message on Thursday indicating a potential threat on the campus on Friday. District and high school administration have been working with the Bettendorf Police Department and the FBI investigating the situation, school officials said.
Both agencies do not believe this is a credible threat and support the high school proceeding with school on Friday. Although determined a prank, out of an abundance of caution, the high school will have added security on campus on Friday.
The additional security is designed to provide a measure of assurance and peace to students, staff and families. It is not being placed because of any credible safety concern, school officials added.