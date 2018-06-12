The Bettendorf Police Department on Tuesday identified the motorists involved in Saturday's fatal car-motorcycle crash.
Brett G. Geist, 24, of Davenport, was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt about 10:20 p.m. Saturday when a westbound 2016 Harley Davidson FLHX Street Glide struck the car's left rear bumper area, police said. Police also confirmed the identity of Casey Lee Hitchcock, 40, of Davenport, as the motorcyclist who died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
Police say the motorcyclist lost control, his bike slid on its left side and he was ejected. Hitchcock and his motorcycle landed in the eastbound lanes near the intersection of 4th Street and River Drive. A Medic EMS crew lifted him onto a stretcher about 10:30 p.m. and took him to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. He eventually was transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Hitchcock was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m. Sunday at the hospital, and some of his organs were donated, according to his family and friends.
Geist did not suffer any injuries, police said.