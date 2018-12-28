The owner of Boozie's Bar & Grill died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday in Bettendorf.
A tribute to Mark McClintock, 50, of Pleasant Valley, was posted on the bar's Facebook page Friday.
"For those that don't know, Mark had a pure heart of gold and was one of the best people on this Earth," it read. "He was truly an amazing person and would do anything to help those who needed it."
Emergency responders received the call at 2:41 a.m. of a crash near the intersection of 30th and State (U.S. 67) streets. A 2013 Land Rover, drove off the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole and junction box. Upon arrival, officers found the driver unresponsive. He was transported to Unity Point/Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf where he later died.
Bettendorf Police continue its investigation to determine if a medical condition contributed to the crash.
According to his obituary, McClintock owned and operated Boozie's for 11 years. He helped local colleges in Davenport, St. Ambrose University and Palmer College of Chiropractic, and was a sponsor of Quad-City River Bandits.
Visitation is 10-11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls, with a funeral following at noon.