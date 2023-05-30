Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mildred Harrington sleeps in LeClaire Park.

The 35 year old had a place of her own, a one-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor of The Davenport Apartments at 324 Main St. She lost everything when a portion of the six-story building collapsed Sunday.

"I had gone to the store, and my mother-in-law (Lisa Brooks) was in my apartment when the building fell down," Harrington said Tuesday. "She lives there, too, and she was visiting me, and the building just fell down."

Brooks was rescued from the building about 12 hours after Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said, "I have no known individuals that are trapped in this facility."

Harrington said she told Davenport firefighters that Brooks was in the building.

"I told them (the firefighters) to go check and they said they checked it," she said. "I told them again. They claim they sent a dog in there. Obviously, they didn't look good enough."

Rumors around the area said Brooks avoided detection, because she was hiding under a couch. Harrington said she knows what really happened.

"She (Brooks) was in the bathtub in my bathroom," she said. "She was in the bathtub under a blanket. She said she got under the blanket because of the gas leaking."

"I thought that was really smart."

Harrington said she felt safe at the park and did not know where to go to find housing.

'My dad is traumatized'

Fred Voorhis paid $750 a month for his small studio apartment on the third floor of the Davenport Apartments.

His son, Aaron Voorhis, and daughter-in-law, Jacklyn Gillespie, described what Fred went through Sunday.

"He was sleeping when it happened and he heard a big boom," Gillespie said. "He said he got up and opened his door to look out and there was nothing but daylight.

"He said then the fire department came and got him out."

Gillespie said Fred lived in the building for two-and-a-half years and "there had been issues."

"There were long cracks in the walls," Gillespie said. "And one day when we visited, the whole bathroom was flooded. We went there at Christmas and there was no heat."

All night, all day

Lena Pillers spent a long night in front of Davenport City Hall.

She wanted to be there to protest Tuesday's originally scheduled start of the demolition of The Davenport Apartment building.

"I got here around 5 p.m. (Monday), and I stayed here all night. There are people in there," Pillers said. "There are pets in there."

Protests near the site of the collapse started Monday night. Not long after, resident Lisa Brooks was rescued from the building.

News of the city's intention to start demolition Tuesday morning spread quickly through social media. By Tuesday morning, the city clarified its plans: "In the interest of public safety, the City has been continually evaluating the timing of the demolition of 324 Main Street since its initial collapse 36 hours ago. Demolition is a multi-phase process that includes permitting and staging of equipment that will begin today. The timing of the physical demolition of the property is still be evaluated. The building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse."

Pillers was one of roughly a dozen people near the corner of 4th and Harrison streets at 5:15 a.m. She was joined by family members and friends of two residents of The Davenport, Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock, who say the men were in the building at the time of its collapse and they have not been located.

At 5:30 a.m. four Davenport Police officers stood in front of the chain-link fence erected near 4th and Harrison streets.

'Find them first'

Mike Collier was on the scene by 5:30 a.m. and 30 minutes later he carried a small bullhorn in his right hand and an American flag in his left.

"My cousin, Branden Colvin, lived in that building," he said through the bullhorn. He pointed to the large portion of the apartments left exposed by its collapse.

"You can see Branden's apartment, what's left of it. You can see what is left of his white furniture. You can see what is left of his closet," Collier said.

Collier said Colvin's across-the-hall neighbor, saw him Sunday afternoon, just before the collapse.

"Branden was supposed to go to my auntie's for a cookout," Collier said. "He never showed up. We know he was in his apartment."

Collier was joined by Tremond Gimenez, who questioned why police officers were gathered to protect the site.

"Why aren't you helping search? Why is no one searching?" Gimenez shouted. "We are held accountable when we make mistakes or break the law. Why aren't they held accountable?"

When some protestors raised their voices to point out the police officers had no control over the situation, a woman shouted, "No, the police are part of the problem."

The police line in front of the fence expanded to 10 officers at 6:35 a.m.

Collier later put down his bullhorn and approached the police line. He shook the hand of every officer.

'Smirking and scoffing'

Jade McGuire lives in Moline but spent nine hours Monday near the site of the collapsed apartments. She was back at the scene by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The 29-year-old said she was there because she experienced living in poorly maintained rental housing.

"I went two years without heat. It was so bad my partner got frostbite on her toes," she said. "In the rental before that, we had eight gas leaks. The neighbor had six."

McGuire said the protests near the collapsed Davenport Apartments "have a lot to do with race."

"That's very true. This also has a lot to do with poor people being forced to live in bad conditions," she said. "I came here, because I wanted to be a voice of reason."

McGuire said people who rent don't have a voice in the maintenance of the places they live, and they are often ignored when they speak out. She also acknowledged protesters were behaving in a confrontational way with police officers.

"(The police officers) were shaking heads, smirking, and lying to family members," she said. "If you're going to be someone in higher authority, you have to be willing to answer questions.

"I know the officers can't do that, but they were smirking and scoffing at people who were crying."

One man removed

During the growing protest, one man tried to gain entrance to the collapsed building. He was escorted away without arrest.

The man did not offer his name but said he had a relative who lived in the building and has not been located. He said that relative is Ryan Hitchcock. The man insisted the city "has no right" to tear the building down.

The city announced Tuesday morning it had " ... turned control of the site over to the Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Department."

The owner of the property has been served with a notice and order for demolition of the property, the release said.

"The property is currently being secured by a contractor on site this afternoon and demolition is expected to commence in the morning.

"Due to the unstable condition of the property, and in the interest of public safety, residents will not be allowed back into the building."

A woman calling herself Moolah Jefe Dior joined the protest and spent some time with Collier's bullhorn.

"I'm here to question this process," she said before she addressed the gathering crowd. "How does the city get permits on a Federal holiday? What judge signed a demolition order?

"They announced there was no one in the building and then they find Lisa Brooks in that building. We just think it is too soon to take that building down."

By 7:30 a.m. there were more than 100 protestors at the intersection of 4th and Harrison streets and another 20-or-so were at Main and 4th streets.

They gathered there after a rumor spread that demolition vehicles were going to enter the site from that intersection. A Davenport police officer explained to those gathered that the only thing happening at the intersection was the addition of traffic cones and safety markers for police and emergency personnel.

A total of four Davenport police officers posted up at the intersection.

My first protest

Skyla Armstrong live streamed the protest from the time she arrived just after 6 a.m.

"This is my very first protest," she said. "I'm very concerned about the people, and I'm very concerned about the animals in that building."

Armstrong, 32, said she is a criminal justice student and she was "very concerned" about the presence of the police.

"I wonder why more effort and more people aren't being used to check that building out," she said.

Melanie Jordan said she joined the protest because she lives just a block from The Davenport Apartments.

"I don't know anyone who lived there, but these people are my neighbors," she said. "You don't have to know them to be worried about them."

Jordan said she also worries about the downtown when demolition starts.

"What's going to happen to the air we breathe?" she asked. "I think this collapse and what it's going to take to fix it is going to have a really bad impact on the downtown. People should think about it."