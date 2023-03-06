Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded Monday morning to a crash in Davenport between a school bus and a semitrailer.

Scott County Sheriff's deputies were called to the intersection of 130th Street — also known as Chapel Hill Road — and 110th Avenue at 8:41 a.m. Monday, where a Davenport Schools bus carrying nine students collided with a semitrailer.

All nine students were able to exit the bus through the rear emergency door. The driver of the semi also was able to exit his vehicle.

The driver the the bus, the driver of the semitrailer, and one student were transported by MEDIC Ambulance for injuries not considered life-threatening. All students were released to parents or family members who arrived on scene.

An investigation determined the bus was driven by Kimberly Skipper and stopped for the stop sign on 130th Street at 110th Avenue. The school bus proceeded west on 130th Street, failing to yield the right of way to a semitrailer traveling southbound on 110th Avenue.

The school bus struck the semitrailer in the southbound lanes. The semitrailer was driven by Patrick Irons from Blue Grass and investigators noted in a news release that he was " ... able to take evasive action to avoid a much worse collision."

The semitrailer continued a short distance before overturning on its passenger side in the west ditch of 110th Avenue.

Skipper was cited for failure to yield.