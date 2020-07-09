UPDATE: Car hits house, causes gas leak, causes traffic closure

UPDATE:

Davenport police have opened two of the southbound lanes of North Harrison Street to traffic.

Police had closed all lanes at 30th Street at 8:50 p.m. after the driver of a Buick Verano lost control and struck a house in the 2800 block of Harrison Street.

The impact caused a gas leak and punched a hole in the base of the home. The basement was exposed, and a water line was damaged and spewing water.

The driver of the car fled the scene. Police said the car was not stolen.

Gas could be heard leaking from the home for about a block. Firefighters evacuated several homes in the area.

Crews from MidAmerican Energy stopped the gas leak and cut power to the home.

No injuries were reported.

EARLIER STORY:

Davenport Police have blocked off southbound Harrison Street at 30th Street after a car struck a house in the 2800 block of Harrison Street and caused a gas leak.

The call came in to police at 8:50 p.m.

People in the neighborhood were being evacuated, and MidAmerican Energy crews were called to the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.