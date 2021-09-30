Update: Carbon Cliff issues boil order for rest of week

Update from the village of Carbon Cliff: The water main break has been fixed and residents should start to see water pressure increase and return to normal as the day progresses.
Residents on top of the hill near Eagle Ridge School may take a bit longer, but everyone should have water later today.
Residents below the hill and above the hill near Eagle Ridge School will have a boil order in place for the remainder of this week.
Earlier report: The village of Carbon Cliff is asking residents to limit water usage until the system can recover from an overnight water main break.
Many residents and businesses are reporting no water or low pressure, according to a news release from the village.
A water main break was reported Wednesday with a second water main break occurring Wednesday night. Crews are on site trying to make the repairs as quickly as possible.
