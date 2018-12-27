Try 1 month for 99¢
CenturyLink logo

Update: A CenturyLink spokesperson said late Thursday engineers and technicians had identified a network element that was impacting customer services and the company was addressing the issue in order to fully restore services. CenutryLinke originally estimated that services would be fully restored within four hours. However the company failed to meet that deadline and as of this morning was still experiencing nationwide outages.

Here's a tweet from the company.

Earlier report: CenturyLink users in the Quad-Cities are experiencing outages in phone and internet service in a disruption that is affecting multiple states.

Linda Johnson, corporate communications for CenturyLink, said Thursday the company is investigating what caused the outage.

“Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services,” she said. “We understand some customers are currently unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal.”

She said the company knows how important the services are to its customers, “And we are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”

At about 2 p.m., she did not know how many customers were affected. She said CenturyLink will update its social media sites, including Facebook and twitter, about the incident.

CenturyLink customers from a variety of states, including Missouri, Ohio, Idaho and New Mexico, registered complaints on the CenturyLink Facebook page.

According to the CenturyLink outage map at https://outage.report/us/centurylink/map, at 3:15 p.m. the most-affected cities in the last 24 hours were Salt Lake City, Utah; Albuquerque, New Mexico; North Hollywood, California; Portland, Oregon; Dayton, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Seattle, Washington; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.