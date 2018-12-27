Update: A CenturyLink spokesperson said late Thursday engineers and technicians had identified a network element that was impacting customer services and the company was addressing the issue in order to fully restore services. CenutryLinke originally estimated that services would be fully restored within four hours. However the company failed to meet that deadline and as of this morning was still experiencing nationwide outages.
Here's a tweet from the company.
We discovered some additional technical problems as our service restoration efforts were underway. We continue to make good progress with our recovery efforts and we are working tirelessly until restoration is complete. We apologize for the disruption.— CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) December 28, 2018
Earlier report: CenturyLink users in the Quad-Cities are experiencing outages in phone and internet service in a disruption that is affecting multiple states.
Linda Johnson, corporate communications for CenturyLink, said Thursday the company is investigating what caused the outage.
“Our network is experiencing a disruption affecting customer services,” she said. “We understand some customers are currently unable to generate tickets through the CenturyLink help portal.”
She said the company knows how important the services are to its customers, “And we are working to restore services as quickly as possible.”
At about 2 p.m., she did not know how many customers were affected. She said CenturyLink will update its social media sites, including Facebook and twitter, about the incident.
CenturyLink customers from a variety of states, including Missouri, Ohio, Idaho and New Mexico, registered complaints on the CenturyLink Facebook page.
According to the CenturyLink outage map at https://outage.report/us/centurylink/map, at 3:15 p.m. the most-affected cities in the last 24 hours were Salt Lake City, Utah; Albuquerque, New Mexico; North Hollywood, California; Portland, Oregon; Dayton, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Seattle, Washington; and Las Vegas, Nevada.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Many CenturyLink customers across the U.S. were without internet Thursday amid a lengthy outage that stretched from New York to California.