UPDATE: Clinton officials 'relieved' RAGBRAI made an early decision to cancel

The cancellation of RAGBRAI will mean the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars to communities in eastern Iowa and across the state.
Organizers of RAGBRAI, the annual bicycle ride across Iowa, announced Monday the cancellation of this year's event because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The cancellation is the first in the history of the event, which began in 1973.
“The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team, and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one,” Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI ride director, said in a news release. “We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.”
The weeklong ride was scheduled to begin Sunday, July 19, in LeMars and end Saturday, July 25, in Clinton.
"It means hundreds of thousands of dollars we won't be sharing with the community," said Mary Seely, executive director of the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau. "Our community is going to take a hit."
There was a sense of relief that the decision was made months before the event, however. Now, businesses can concentrate their efforts on recovery from the devastating economics of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were relieved it was canceled [this early] so we don't have to stress," Seely said. "Now we can put this off and focus on recovery. On the positive side, we're happy it's coming next year."
The move also was made before all arrangements had been made.
"No contracts had been signed with bands [or other entertainment]," Seely said. "Now we have 18 months to plan."
The ride with the planned route for 2020 will resume the week of July 25-31, 2021, according to the Des Moines Register.
Because Clinton was the end point of the ride, Seely said the community would not be as impacted financially as overnight stops along the route, which include Anamosa and Maquoketa. Attempts to reach the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce were unsuccessful.
But, Seely said, Clinton will be impacted in ways other towns won't. For instance, many riders leave vehicles at the final destination for the entire week. This year, Seely said, many riders had planned to leave vehicles in Clinton before Iowa's Ride, a first-year event that travels from east to west across the state from July 12 to 18, then make the return trip on RAGBRAI and pick up vehicles then.
As of now, Iowa's Ride still is a go.
The web site for Iowa's Ride posted an update Monday that read: "Our priority to keep everyone safe. A bike ride is never that important. We also know that the start of Iowa’s Ride is still close to 3 months away, so it is still early to decide at this point. We will remain hopeful that the health risks will subside toward the end of summer. Again, our top priority is the safety of everyone involved in our inaugural event."