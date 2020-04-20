UPDATE: Clinton officials 'relieved' RAGBRAI made an early decision to cancel

The move also was made before all arrangements had been made.

"No contracts had been signed with bands [or other entertainment]," Seely said. "Now we have 18 months to plan."

The ride with the planned route for 2020 will resume the week of July 25-31, 2021, according to the Des Moines Register.

Because Clinton was the end point of the ride, Seely said the community would not be as impacted financially as overnight stops along the route, which include Anamosa and Maquoketa. Attempts to reach the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce were unsuccessful.

But, Seely said, Clinton will be impacted in ways other towns won't. For instance, many riders leave vehicles at the final destination for the entire week. This year, Seely said, many riders had planned to leave vehicles in Clinton before Iowa's Ride, a first-year event that travels from east to west across the state from July 12 to 18, then make the return trip on RAGBRAI and pick up vehicles then.

As of now, Iowa's Ride still is a go.