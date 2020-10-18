Update: Coroner identifies man killed in running gunfight with Rock Island police

The identity of the man who died early Saturday in a gunfight with Rock Island police was announced Sunday by Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
According to Gustafson, Akbar Muhammad Eaddy, 27, of Rock Island died during what one resident described as a "firefight" in the Broadway District following a domestic incident. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.
In a news release issued Saturday by Rock Island Deputy Police Chief Jason Foy, at 11:47 p.m. officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of 6th Avenue regarding a man beating a woman, an aggravated domestic battery.
The suspect, Eaddy, left in a car with others before police arrived.
Police found the vehicle in the area of 24th Street and 7th Avenue. Eaddy, the driver of the car that was occupied by two men and a boy, slowed for the traffic stop and then fled. It was last seen southbound on 9th Avenue.
Spotted again in the area of 22nd to 23rd streets and 13th Avenue, the car's occupants left the vehicle and ran in different directions.
A gunfight ensued when officers trying to set up a perimeter were fired upon by Eaddy. Police say Eaddy fired first.
While running through the Broadway District, Eaddy and police exchanged gunfire.
Eaddy died at the scene in the area of 12th Avenue and 21st Street. Rock Island firefighters were called to that scene at 12:10 a.m.
The entire incident lasted about 23 minutes.
The passengers in the vehicle, a man and a minor child, were located near the vehicle by Rock Island Police and were not injured.
Police were on the scene until about 3:30 p.m. Saturday searching for evidence.
In a news release from Moline Police Detective Jon Leach, a member of the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force, the incident was captured by officers' body-worn cameras and several private residence surveillance video cameras.
Leach added that Eaddy was in possession of two firearms of different calibers
Residents of the Broadway District said the gunfire could be heard throughout the neighborhood.
"It was about 12:03 a.m.," said Liz Nolte who lives with her family in the Broadway District. "I was in bed when we heard this pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop." The pops were in rapid succession, she added. "It sounded like fireworks.
"I thought it was fireworks because they were so close together," she said. "About 30 seconds later you hear the calculated pop, pop, pop. You can always tell when the cops are firing.
"Then another 30 seconds to a minute went by and there was another round," Nolte said. "It was going back and forth.
"You could tell there was a firefight," she said. "There were about 10 shots fired in the first volley, about five in the second and eight to 10 in the next."
Nolte said the Broadway community was well connected and they were all on the Nextdoor app chatting with one another.
"This type of thing is not usual," Nolte said. "You'll have the occasional bad renter and some activity at that place. But this type of activity is highly unusual. I would say it just doesn't happen in our neighborhood."
Everyone knew this was not the usual shooting at a house when people hear a few pops and then the squealing of tires, she said.
"We all knew this was something much bigger," Nolte said.
Four officers were involved in the incident. Police did not release their names. They've been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, a normal practice whenever officers are involved in shootings.
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has been activated and will conduct the investigation of the shooting.
The task force, a unit of investigators drawn from local and state law enforcement, investigates cases in which police in the Illinois Quad-Cities use deadly force.
When the task force is activated, it forms a team of investigators drawn from Rock Island County law enforcement agencies and the Illinois State Police. The agency being reviewed does not contribute anyone to the team.
Once the team's investigation is complete, it presents the collected evidence to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office for a decision on whether the involved officers’ actions were justified.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at 309-752-4915, the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677, or Crime-Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
