Update: Coroner identifies man killed in running gunfight with Rock Island police

"Then another 30 seconds to a minute went by and there was another round," Nolte said. "It was going back and forth.

"You could tell there was a firefight," she said. "There were about 10 shots fired in the first volley, about five in the second and eight to 10 in the next."

Nolte said the Broadway community was well connected and they were all on the Nextdoor app chatting with one another.

"This type of thing is not usual," Nolte said. "You'll have the occasional bad renter and some activity at that place. But this type of activity is highly unusual. I would say it just doesn't happen in our neighborhood."

Everyone knew this was not the usual shooting at a house when people hear a few pops and then the squealing of tires, she said.

"We all knew this was something much bigger," Nolte said.

Four officers were involved in the incident. Police did not release their names. They've been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, a normal practice whenever officers are involved in shootings.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has been activated and will conduct the investigation of the shooting.