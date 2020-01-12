Update: Crews respond Sunday to house fire in Bettendorf

Update: Bettendorf firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire Sunday at 1650 Queens Drive. The first arriving Engine Company advised black smoke was coming from the front door and the ventilation stack.

Crews entered the structure and quickly extinguished the fire located in the basement.

The fire caused an estimated $12,500 ($2,500 structure and $10,000 contents) in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bettendorf Fire was assisted on scene by Davenport Fire, Riverdale Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, Medic EMS and MidAmerican.

Earlier report: Firefighters and police responded to a report of a house fire about 11:01 a.m. Sunday in the area of the 1600 block of Queens Drive, Bettendorf.

Before noon, firefighters were using fans to clear smoke from the house. Additional fire companies from the Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale were at the scene.

