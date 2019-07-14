No one was injured Sunday afternoon in a fire in the rear of a sales building near The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center, 4001 Brady St., Davenport.
At about 2:15 p.m., a large plume of smoke could be seen from several blocks away. Residents of the center gathered and watched firefighters, police and emergency medical workers arrive.
Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Waggoner said the fire was limited to the exterior of the rear of the building. "There was no injury, no loss of life," he said.
Bill Horrell, director of development for The Salvation Army, said the fire was in a Gaylord Box that goes onto a pallet. The container was at a store warehouse where donations are processed.
The fire may have been spontaneous combustion, he said. "The center was evacuated purely as a precaution," he said.
By 4 p.m., "Everyone was back and safe," he said.