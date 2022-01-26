Update: Davenport firefighters respond to early morning house fire in brutally cold conditions

Davenport firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of East 51st Street early Wednesday morning in brutally cold conditions.
Davenport firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of East 51st Street early Wednesday. Residents of two units in the structure, which is divided into individually owned condominiums, were displaced by the blaze.
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a second-floor window.
The building is divided into individually owned condominiums. The occupant of the unit on fire was outside the building when firefighters arrived at about 1:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department. Surrounding units were evacuated as crews performed an aggressive interior attack on the fire.
None of the occupants of the building were injured. One firefighter received a minor injury that did not require immediate medical attention.
