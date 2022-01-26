 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Davenport firefighters respond to early morning house fire in brutally cold conditions
  Updated
Davenport firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of East 51st Street early Wednesday morning in brutally cold conditions. 

Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out of a second-floor window.

The building is divided into individually owned condominiums. The occupant of the unit on fire was outside the building when firefighters arrived at about 1:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department. Surrounding units were evacuated as crews performed an aggressive interior attack on the fire.

None of the occupants of the building were injured. One firefighter received a minor injury that did not require immediate medical attention.

Crews were still on scene as of 3:30 a.m.

The occupants of the burning unit and one of the adjacent units were displaced by the fire and were assisted by Red Cross. 

Temperatures at the time of the fire in Davenport were 5 degrees below zero with wind chill values falling as low as 18 below zero at about 2 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

