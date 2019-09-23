Members of the Davenport District Wide PTO developed a set of action plans in regard to spec…

Open Forum for public comment is encouraged and available at all regular Davenport School Board meetings

Before the meeting, speakers can complete an Open Forum request and give to the board secretary. Open Forum requests are always on the front table with the agenda at every regular meeting.

Each individual has two minutes to speak. Because of open meetings laws, the board cannot comment on any statements made in Open Forum. An individual can request addition time by getting permission from the board president before the meeting by contacting the board secretary.

Committee-of-the-whole and special-call meetings do not have public participation sections and are for board discussion only.

For more information, contact Mary Correthers, board secretary/treasurer, at 563-336-7431 or email correthersm@davenportschools.org.