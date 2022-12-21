UPDATE: Davenport, Rock Island declare snow emergency ahead of winter storm

The Quad-Cities is preparing for a winter storm ahead of the Christmas holiday that's expected to bring sub-zero temperatures, high wind speeds and blowing snow.

Davenport declared a snow emergency effective 8 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Friday. Rock Island's snow emergency begins an hour earlier at 7 p.m. until snowfall stops and roads are cleared.

Residents must move their parked cars from posted snow routes during a snow emergency or risk vehicles being ticketed and towed.

The National Weather Service updated its advisory Wednesday, expanding the area under a winter storm warning to include all of Iowa and more than 15 counties in western Illinois.

Meteorologist Justin Schultz of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said snow was expected to start Wednesday night and end Thursday afternoon. About 2-4 inches is expected in the Quad-City region, but higher amounts are expected to the north.

The Quad-Cities was under a winter storm warning Wednesday night. Blizzard warnings were in effect for Clinton and Dubuque to the north and Iowa City and Cedar Rapids to the west.

Schultz said that while snow totals had trended downward, the forecast for dangerously low temperatures and wind chills had not changed.

"The wind and the bitter cold are still coming," Schultz said.

Thursday's high temperature will reach 22 degrees early in the day, but the mercury is expected to plummet to minus 3 degrees by 5 p.m.

Winds during the day Thursday will be steady at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday night into Friday will see the temperature fall to minus 9 degrees with wind gusts reaching 45 mph, which will send wind-chill indices as low as minus 45 degrees.

Windy conditions will be worse Friday with a west wind blowing steadily at 25-35 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. A high temperature of zero will keep wind-chill indices at about minus 35.

Friday night's forecast calls for blowing snow and a temperature of minus 6.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and breezy with a high temperature of 5 degrees.

The storm is expected to hamper travel plans for holiday travelers.

"Travel, especially in rural areas, will become difficult if not impossible Thursday night and Friday," reads an alert from the National Weather Service. "If you don't have to travel, don't!"

The National Weather Service recommends keeping a safety kit and cold-weather gear in the vehicle if people do need to travel.

Sunday, the first day of the Christmas season, is expected to be sunny with a high of 10 degrees.

With the temperatures being so low for many days, Iowa American Water is encouraging customers to take precautions to protect their pipes from freezing.

People who are going to be away for a few days should leave their thermostat at 55 degrees to prevent freezing.

If no one will be home for an extended period during the winter months, consider contacting Iowa American Water at 866-641-2108 to turn the water off and hire a plumber to drain your system. By doing this, there will be no water in your pipes to freeze if the furnace stops working.

Iowa American Water also said exposed pipes should be protected by wrapping them with heat tape, pre-molded foam rubber sleeves or fiberglass insulation, available at hardware stores. Eliminate sources of cold air near pipes by sealing openings or cracks that could cause drafts, and close air vents in crawlspaces.

Also, if your kitchen sink or other sinks are located against exterior walls, be sure to open cabinets in that space to allow warm air to reach the pipes. Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing and collect water in a bucket or tub to use for other purposes.