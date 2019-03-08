Job cuts, including 75 teachers, were announced Friday afternoon for Davenport Community Schools employees.
In a news release, district spokesperson Dawn Saul did not say how many jobs would be eliminated, but some school district employees will receive "reduction-in-force" letters.
Toby Paone, teachers union representative, said the number is higher than initially anticipated. "We were originally thinking 40-50," he said Friday. "The real goal is a $5.5 million cut."
He said the union will do everything it can to support its members in the transition. The reductions go into effect July 1, he said.
District human-resources officials have spoken with or are speaking with employees whose jobs are directly impacted.
The reduction for the 2019-2020 school year is a result of budget cuts in the two- and five-year budget-reduction plans the school board unanimously approved Nov. 29.
Factors involved include:
• A loss of 2,298 students from the 1991-1992 through the 2017-2018 school year.
• An assumption of continued State Supplemental Aid increases of 1 percent per year.
• The loss of a total of $13,274,250 in revenue because of inequality in the state per-pupil funding formula for the past 40 years.