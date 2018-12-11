Update: The Scott County Sheriff's Office reports that one person died in the fire. The fire remains under investigation. More information is expected later this afternoon.
Earlier report: Firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene of a house fire that began this morning near the intersection of 235th Street and 277th Avenue rural Scott County in Princeton.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.
Traffic is being redirected around the area.
More details as they become available.