Update: Family, tracking dogs search Fejervary Park, Davenport, for missing girl on Saturday

Police could not be reached for comment Saturday morning. On Friday, they said they searched several locations throughout the day, including the lagoon at Credit Island while the girl's family looked on.

"If anybody sees anything or has heard anything we certainly could use the assistance and the call," Major Jeff Bladel of the Davenport Police Department said Friday night. "Right now we don't have any location on where she's at."

Dinkins has a long criminal record, including convictions for selling crack cocaine, sexually abusing a young girl and failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the jail a little after 9 p.m. Friday and made a first appearance in court Saturday morning.

"I'm supposed to go to Illinois to do four years," Dinkins, who has several aliases, said in court shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.

He said he had just reported to his parole officer. "I'm getting all of my stuff out of my mobile home," he said. "My P.O. knows."

"I've done everything they've asked," he said.

He is scheduled to appear again in Scott County Court Tuesday and again July 21 for a preliminary hearing.