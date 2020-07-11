Update: Family, tracking dogs search Fejervary Park, Davenport, for missing girl on Saturday

Family and friends of Breasia Terrell, 10, a missing Davenport girl, are searching Fejervary Park on Saturday afternoon, with two tracking dogs on hand.
"She's been gone 24 hours. She's a 10-year-old girl," said her mother, Aishia Lankford, of Davenport, said upon her arrival at the park. "I'm asking anyone to come help me."
She pleads with anyone to come help or contact her "if you've heard anything, if you've seen her," she said, her voice breaking with emotion. "Her eyesight is kinda messed up out of her left eye and she can't hear out of her left ear."
Lankford said she heard a tip someone heard a suspect say something about "Mother Goose," so the group, with fliers about the little girl to distribute, went to Fejervary Park, known for its Mother Goose structure.
Police are holding a registered sex offender after searching his apartment for the little girl.
Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, is in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond for a sex offender violation. He has not been charged in the disappearance of Breasia Terrell.
"We got the tip from a neighbor of Henry's," Lankford said.
Terrell was last seen Friday in the 2700 block of 53rd Street. According to court records, police searched Dinkins' apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St. later that afternoon.
Police could not be reached for comment Saturday morning. On Friday, they said they searched several locations throughout the day, including the lagoon at Credit Island while the girl's family looked on.
"If anybody sees anything or has heard anything we certainly could use the assistance and the call," Major Jeff Bladel of the Davenport Police Department said Friday night. "Right now we don't have any location on where she's at."
Dinkins has a long criminal record, including convictions for selling crack cocaine, sexually abusing a young girl and failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the jail a little after 9 p.m. Friday and made a first appearance in court Saturday morning.
"I'm supposed to go to Illinois to do four years," Dinkins, who has several aliases, said in court shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.
He said he had just reported to his parole officer. "I'm getting all of my stuff out of my mobile home," he said. "My P.O. knows."
"I've done everything they've asked," he said.
He is scheduled to appear again in Scott County Court Tuesday and again July 21 for a preliminary hearing.
While the family waited for detectives to arrive so a dog could sniff the girl's clothing to get a scent, Mhisho Lynch, of Davenport, kept the dogs in a truck while detectives were on their way to the park. "We're hoping for a miracle," she said. She and another person train dogs for tracking purposes.
One dog, Ruger, is retired, while another dog, Jack, a Czech Shepherd, is being trained.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
