UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Kristen Acquaviva, 59, of Mateno, Illinois. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday afternoon on Interstate 80 at the Middle Road interchange in Bettendorf.
At 12:33 p.m., Scott Emergency Communications Center dispatch received several calls regarding a motor vehicle crash.
Lauran Haldeman, spokeswoman for the City of Bettendorf, said in a media release that police determined that a single vehicle was west bound when the driver failed to maintain control for unknown reasons and entered the median.
The vehicle struck the median cable barrier, rolled over and came to a rest against a guardrail near the east bound lanes.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver, whose name has not been released, was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport where they died from their injuries.
No other information was released Monday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department. The Bettendorf Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement, and Davenport Police Department assisted.