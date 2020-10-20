Update: Federal judge denies motion to block private grants for Scott, Black Hawk county elections

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, in a press release issued late Tuesday night, said the funds would help pay for extra sanitation measures at polling places, expanded hours of early voting, extra wages for poll workers and other various costs not originally in the county’s election budget.

"Some of these costs would have been borne by the tax payers,” Moritz said. "Some of these measures would not occur without the grant. I’m just glad we can go ahead with our plans and conduct as safe an election as we can given the growing number of COVID-19 numbers in our county."

Additionally, in a sworn affidavit filed with the court, Moritz pledged that "none of the CTCL grant money has been or will be spent to engineer a certain election result or for a partisan purpose."

"Rather, the CTCL grant money is being used countywide to protect the right to vote and accommodate the safety of voters during the COVID-19 pandemic," Moritz stated in the affidavit.

The complaint also alleges CTCL primarily provides grant funds supporting election activities in counties where, at least in recent years, voters have tended to vote "progressive" or for Democratic candidates, and that “plaintiffs’ favored candidates” will be disadvantaged in the imminent election.