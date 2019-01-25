Try 1 month for 99¢

Updated: Rock Island firefighters are on the scene of a house fire this morning at 2714 5 ½ Ave. in Rock Island.

According to Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty the call came in at 6:14 a.m.

There was one person home at the time and she was able to escape without injury.

Firefighters encountered several problems when they arrived including a frozen fire hydrant and cars which were blocking the road from snow banks.

“It’s been a very difficult fire so far,” Marty said.  “Early on in the fire the firemen were able to rescue several pets which were inside the residence.”

Firefighters are looking for additional pets while they continue to extinguish hot spots.

There were no injuries.

