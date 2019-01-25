Rock Island firefighters battle an early morning house fire at 2714 5 1/2 Avenue Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Rock Island. According to Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty firefighters were called to the scene at 6:14 a.m. One person was home when the fire broke out but she escaped without injury. No injuries have been reported. Several pets were rescued from the home.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Rock Island firefighters are on the scene of a house fire this morning at 2714 5½ Ave. in Rock Island.