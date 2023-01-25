Update: Five injured in Moline apt fire, two sent to hospital

UPDATE: There are no fatalities in the Moline apartment fire, but at least five people were treated for smoke inhalation, and two were taken to the hospital, a fire official said.

The blaze broke out Wednesday morning in one of several buildings at Timber Knoll Apartments, which is off 53rd Street, north John Deere Road. The involved building is on the southeast corner, and it contains 16 units. Fifteen of the units were occupied at the time of the fire, said Deputy Fire Chief Kris Johnson.

Some of the tenants were loaded onto a MetroLINK bus, which is serving as a warming center, according to a Quad-City Times reporter at the scene.

An official from the American Red Cross said an early estimate suggests 11 people will require the agency's assistance.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where early reports indicated multiple people were trapped.

Johnson said the primary fire was under control shortly before 11 a.m. Some tenants were evacuated and others were rescued from balconies. The cause and origin are under investigation by both the fire and police departments, he said.

Moline firefighters were dispatched to the nearby Homewood Manor Apartments last week, where 11 people were temporarily displaced by fire.

Photos: Fire damages Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline