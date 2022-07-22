UPDATE: Four dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA — Authorities were investigating four deaths — three homicides and a possible suicide — Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation​ were called about 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the park campground and found three people dead at a camp site, Mike Krapfl, a special agent in charge with DCI​, said during a preliminary news conference late Friday morning.

Krapfl said he did not have information as of late Friday morning as to how the three people were killed, but a release issued on the DCI website said the fatalities were being considered homicides.

Authorities were working on confirming their identities but the information was not yet available, Krapfl said.

As they investigated, police found another camper was missing and had information that he was armed.

That camper, identified as Anthony Sherwin, 23, was found dead about 11 a.m. west of the park, Krapfl said. He had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Krapfl could not say if a firearm had been recovered.

Krapfl said he believed Sherwin was from Nebraska.

There were other campers in the park at the time, and at least some of them were evacuated, Krapfl said. No one else was reported injured.

Krapfl said there was believed to be no further threat to the publc.

The park would be closed until further notice, the DCI release states.

Investigators were still trying to figure out what relationship, if any, there was between the four people, Krapfl said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statement Friday afternoon: “I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

EARLIER STORY

An apparent active-shooter situation at Maquoketa Caves State Park has closed the park, along with other nearby facilities.

One employee at Maquoketa Caves said she was given the option to go home after police arrived and the park was locked down in response to the report of a shooting around 8 a.m. Friday.

Parents with children attending the nearby Camp Shalom were notified Friday morning that it also was locked down.

"We were just notified that there is an active shooter at Maquoketa Caves," according to a Friday morning message to campers' parents. "Our top priority is camper safety, and we are following the protocols.

"NO campers are at the Maquoketa Caves. They are all on camp property, being transported to Little Bear Park in Maquoketa.

"Please use your smartphone to locate Little Bear Park in Maquoketa. We will have more information when we get notified."

Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg told media that a person of interest was "unaccounted for" and a search was underway. An aircraft was circling above the park, which is located about 45 miles north of Davenport.

Caves Road, which is just off U.S. Highway 61 and leads into the park, has been barricaded by police. No access is permitted.