Update: Four dead in shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Update: Four people have died in a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park, north of the Quad-Cities.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, DCI, has confirmed that the suspected shooter is among the dead. Though the threat is considered resolved, DCI officials said, the park remains closed as an investigation continues.

According to a statement from the agency, DCI so far has learned: "At about 6:23 a.m. this morning, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and DCI were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

"Officers located three deceased bodies. Officers later found that a camper was unaccounted for. Following a search of the area, officers found the deceased body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, west of the park.

"Sherwin appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there is no danger to the public."

Earlier story:

An apparent active-shooter situation at Maquoketa Caves State Park has closed the park, along with other nearby facilities.

One employee at Maquoketa Caves said she was given the option to go home after police arrived and the park was locked down in response to the report of a shooting around 8 a.m.

Parents with children attending the nearby Camp Shalom were notified this morning that it also was locked down.

"We were just notified that there is an active shooter at Maquoketa Caves," according to a Friday morning message to campers' parents. "Our top priority is camper safety, and we are following the protocols.

"NO campers are at the Maquoketa Caves. They are all on camp property. being transported to Little Bear Park in Maquoketa.

Please use your smartphone to locate Little Bear Park in Maquoketa. We will have more information when we get notified."

Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg this morning told media that a person of interest is "unaccounted for" and a search is underway. An aircraft was circling above the park, which is located about 45 miles north of Davenport.

Caves Road, which is just off Highway 61 and leads into the park, has been barricaded by police. No access is permitted.