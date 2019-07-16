{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 80 is blocked between U.S. 67 and Middle Road due to emergency vehicles responding to a semi on fire

UPDATE: Both lanes of I-80 have reopened. 

Interstate 80 is blocked between U.S. 67 and Middle Road due to emergency vehicles responding to a semi on fire.

This story will be updated. 

