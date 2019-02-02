Stephanie Kemp stood near the charred shell of a Milan trailer home Saturday afternoon looking for answers to the devastating fire that claimed three lives, including her sister and 9-year-old nephew.
"It's all a shock," the Rock Island woman said. "It's a shock to know you have someone there one day and they're gone the next."
Joined at the scene by her brother Zac Kemp, Stephanie Kemp stood on the snow-covered road peering toward the remains of the home at Airview Trailer Park, located at 5111 78th Ave., near the Quad-City International Airport.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 4:30 a.m. Saturday and discovered the trailer fully engulfed in flames. The three residents were found dead inside the residence.
Authorities have not released their names officially pending family notification.
But Stephanie Kemp said the residents included her oldest sister and her son, as well as her sister's grandmother (the child's great-grandmother).
"They lived there forever," she said.
The grandmother, whom Kemp was not related to, "was grandma to everybody in this park." Pointing to the burned-out kitchen area, she said there were multiple refrigerators in the trailer that fed the neighborhood kids "and the kids would come flocking."
She added that the tragedy comes just as their blended family was beginning to re-unite, including her brother and nephew.
"We'd hang out, play video games," Zac Kemp said. "He was just 8 when I met him and now I don't get any more time with him."
Stephanie Kemp said the trailer had two smoke alarms. "It obviously wasn't enough," she said, wondering why they didn't escape.
Even in grief, she hoped the fire would raise awareness for others in the trailer park of the importance of smoke alarms. "I'd like to purchase smoke alarms for every house in the park," she said.
The blaze was fought by firefighters from the Blackhawk Fire Protection District in Milan, and Coal Valley and Coyne Center fire departments assisted.
Authorities had not released a cause as of Saturday afternoon. In a news release, Rock Island County Sheriff's officials said the fire remains under investigation by both the sheriff's office and the State Fire Marshall's Office.
