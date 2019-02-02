Three people were killed in an early morning fire Saturday at the Airview Trailer Park in Milan, authorities said.
According to a news release from Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the trailer was fully engulfed when deputies responded at 4:37 a.m.
The Blackhawk Fire Department in Milan responded to the scene and was assisted by Coal Valley and Coyne Center fire departments.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the three fatalities.
The names of the victims are not being released pending family notification.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the State Fire Marshall's Office.
Check back to qctimes.com for updates.