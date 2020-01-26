Update: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

According to several reports, basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday morning.
AP file photo
According to several reports, basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday morning.
Bryant, 41, was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. Five people are confirmed dead.
TMZ first reported the news, and is has since been confirmed by several outlets, including ESPN.
Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 with the third-most points in league history. LeBron James surpassed Bryant on the scoring list Saturday night.
Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Kobe Bryant salutes Lakers fans after he concluded his storied NBA career by scoring 60 points in a 101-96 victory over the Jazz late Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
All-Star Game Basketball
Kobe Bryant hugs Magic Johnson as he is introduced before the NBA All-Star game Sunday.
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd as he leaves the game Sunday at the NBA All-Star Game.
All-Star Game Basketball
Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant, right, watches his pass along with Eastern Conference guard Kyle Lowry during the first half of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in Toronto.
Kobe Bryant' Carmelo Anthony
Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) goes to the hoop ahead of Eastern Conference forward Carmelo Anthony during the first half of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Toronto.
Lakers Pelicans Basketball
Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant, right, and Stephen Curry will start in the backcourt for the Western Conference at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 14 in Toronto.
On Basketball Kobe and Duncan Basketball
San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (21) hugs Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) prior to an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. Tim Duncan has joined Kobe Bryant in retirement, ending a two-decade chapter of NBA history.
