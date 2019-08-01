Firefighters battle the blaze which heavily damaged the Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. The fire was reported around 11:45 a.m. No injuries have been reported but some pets are believed to have perished in the blaze.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
Firefighters battle a blaze in downtown East Moline on Thursday afternoon.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Smoke and flames shoot out of the back of the apartment building located at 1116 15th Ave., in downtown East Moline.
GEROLD SHELTON
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at 1116 15th Ave., in downtown East Moline.
Graham Ambrose
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at 1116 15th Ave., in downtown East Moline.
Graham Ambrose
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle the fire which heavily damaged the apartment building at 1116 15th Ave., Thursday, August 1, 2019, in East Moline. No injuries have been reported but some pets are believed to have perished in the blaze.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: The roof of an adjacent building located to the west of the original structure fire has collapsed.
UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: According to scanner reports, firefighters are now battling fires in adjacent buildings.
UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Firefighters are still on the scene of a fire which has heavily damaged a two-story apartment building at 1116 15th Ave, in East Moline.
The fire was reported at about 11:45 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the rear of the structure when fire crews arrived. Thick black smoke from the fire could be scene from as far away as Bettendorf.
Numerous witnesses, residents, and employees at nearby businesses said they believe everyone in the building got out safely. But some said that the safety of pets, including cats and a hamster, was unknown.
UPDATE 12 p.m.: Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at Johnson Apartments, 1116 15th Avenue, in downtown East Moline.
Witnesses heard and saw an explosion. “It sounded like gunfire,” said Dawson Rogers, of East Moline.
Irv Landry was in his first-floor apartment when someone knocked on his door, telling him the building was on fire.
