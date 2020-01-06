Update: LeClaire rail traffic resumed, city leaders want to talk to Canadian Pacific about train speed

Canadian Pacific has resumed rail traffic and all rail cars from Friday's derailment have been removed from the track.

The news was shared by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency on its Facebook Saturday.

At the LeClaire City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Ray Allen said he was looking to speak to Canadian Pacific about the speed of its trains.

“I am concerned about the speed issue, not so much to being the cause of the accident but it just seems like speed makes the result of the accident like that much worse than it otherwise might be,” Allen said.

Allen said the accident could have been much worse, noting that if the cars had fallen towards LeClaire’s business district rather than the levee, there may have been demolished buildings. “It could have been a pretty terrible thing.”