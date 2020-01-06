Update: LeClaire rail traffic resumed, city leaders want to talk to Canadian Pacific about train speed

×
City Administrator Edwin Choate said the levee will remain closed. The full extent of damage to the levee will need to be determined after CP power washes the levee. “Until that happens, frankly, we can’t see the extent of the damage down there,” he said.
Choate did praise the forthrightness of the railroad.
An official cause for the derailment has not yet been released. A Youtube video that contains audio from the derailment says they had passed a section of broken track that may have caused the derailment.
“CP9716 North, hit a broken rail just past the south switch of LeClaire. I do believe we are on the ground,” the audio says to a CP dispatcher, referring to the derailment.
“We went over about a two-foot piece of broken rail, it’s pretty rough. And then we lost our air. And as far as we can see back, we’re missing a bunch of our train.”
010320-qc-train-derail-006
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday, January 3, 2020 at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on site. "There was a substance leaking from one of the tankers," LeClaire Assistant Fire Chief Kent Amerine said at the scene. Amerine added that as of 12:45 p.m. his crews had not found any structural damage to the buildings on both sides of the rail line. He did confirm a number of vehicles - mostly parked in a lot in front of the Buffalo Bill Museum - were damaged during the derailment.
010320-qc-train-derail-004
010320-qc-train-derail-010
A Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire .
010320-qc-train-derail-008
Tonya Schaefer shows the 'lucky penny' she was given by the manager at the American Pickers store in LeClaire just before a train derailment that just missed their car Friday.
010320-qc-train-derail-002
010320-qc-train-derail-007
Tonya and Mike Schaefer of Guttenberg, Iowa, have a drink at the Mississippi River Distilling Company in Le Claire, Iowa after a train derailment just missed their car Friday at about 11 a.m.
010320-qc-train-derail-014
010320-qc-train-derail-013
010320-qc-train-derail-011
010320-qc-train-derail-003
Emergency crews respond to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire Friday at about 11 a.m.
010320-qc-train-derail-001
Emergency crews respond to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire on Friday.
010320-qc-train-derail-012
Emergency crews responded to a Canadian Pacific Rail train derailment near the Buffalo Bill Museum in downtown LeClaire, Friday at about 11 a.m. A chemical leak was initially discovered and is being mitigated by HAZMAT teams on-site.
010320-qc-train-derail-009
010320-qc-train-derail-005
Train derailment
A train has derailed in downtown LeClaire.
train 2
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in downtown LeClaire.
train 1
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in downtown LeClaire.
