Update: Line of severe storms pushes through Q-C area
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. for the Quad-City region.

Affected counties in Iowa include: Clinton, Jackson, Scott, Muscatine, and Louisa.

Also, a National Weather Service wind advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. tonight with southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.

