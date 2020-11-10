Update: Line of severe storms pushes through Q-C area

A line of severe storms continues to push through eastern IA and northwestern IL. These storms are moving very fast and should make it through the area this afternoon. Best chances for severe storms is in the red circled area. #iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/cFREm2mID9— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 10, 2020
Tornado Warning including East Moline IL, Silvis IL, Colona IL until 3:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/n3yHCB3CFz— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 10, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Macomb IL, Monmouth IL, Aledo IL until 2:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/hIlV4yvTJu— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 10, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Davenport IA, Moline IL, Rock Island IL until 2:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/t3WbAM2y80— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 10, 2020
Heads Up Quad Cities! Storms are moving into the area with some strong winds! Scattered wind gusts around 50-60 mph are possible! When thunder roars, go indoors! #iawx #ilwx #mowx— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 10, 2020
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin until 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/H0cCjJ3cDs— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) November 10, 2020
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. for the Quad-City region.
Affected counties in Iowa include: Clinton, Jackson, Scott, Muscatine, and Louisa.
Also, a National Weather Service wind advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. tonight with southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.
