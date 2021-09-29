Update: Low water pressure comes with hydrant replacement, main break in Carbon Cliff

There is a water main break on Illinois 84 (2nd Avenue) that has caused a loss of water pressure for residents below the hill.
There is a crew on their way to make the repair, service should be restored by late this afternoon.
Also, the Village of Carbon Cliff reports that residents on Valley View Drive may experience low to no pressure today as workers replace a hydrant on the street.
Also, portions of Carbon Cliff will be without water from noon to 2 p.m. both in Cliff Heights and downtown as the Village replaces a water hydrant.
