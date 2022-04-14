 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Update: Man trapped in trench in Cordova rescued

  • Updated
  • 0

A victim trapped inside a trench in Cordova has been rescued. 

Rock Island County Sheriff's Capt. Ron Erickson said rescue crews got the man out of the trench at about 8:30 p.m. 

Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the scene at 5:10 p.m.

The man had fallen into a trench at 1316 2nd St. 

The victim will be taken to a local hospital. 

A MABAS, or Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, call went out to Quad-City area first responders.

Aiding the Cordova Fire Protection District at the scene were firefighters and first responders from Albany, Rock Island, East Moline, Moline, Silvis, Hampton, Rock Island Arsenal and Bettendorf. 

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News