Update: Man trapped in trench in Cordova rescued

A victim trapped inside a trench in Cordova has been rescued.

Rock Island County Sheriff's Capt. Ron Erickson said rescue crews got the man out of the trench at about 8:30 p.m.

Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the scene at 5:10 p.m.

The man had fallen into a trench at 1316 2nd St.

The victim will be taken to a local hospital.

A MABAS, or Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, call went out to Quad-City area first responders.

Aiding the Cordova Fire Protection District at the scene were firefighters and first responders from Albany, Rock Island, East Moline, Moline, Silvis, Hampton, Rock Island Arsenal and Bettendorf.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

