Update: Man's body discovered in Atkinson landfill

ATKINSON, Ill. — The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday in an Atkinson landfill, according to a news release issued by the Illinois State Police.

The task force and the Illinois State Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man.

The man is white and has a bald head. There are few identifiers currently available, but it is hoped more information, including a cause of death, will be available Thursday after an autopsy is conducted.

The task force was called to the Ecology Solutions landfill in Atkinson at about 9 a.m. Wednesday after the man's body was discovered.

The landfill provides services to a number of surrounding communities including the Chicagoland area, State Police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identify of the man is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 815-632-4010. Callers may remain anonymous.

