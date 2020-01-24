You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Update: Many area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather
breaking alert top story

Update: Many area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather

{{featured_button_text}}
School closing logo

Here's what we have so far:

Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours

Bellevue schools, delayed 2 hours

Calamus-Wheatland schools, delayed 2 hours

Columbus Junction schools, delayed 2 hours

Delwood schools, delayed 2 hours

Durant schools, delayed 2 hours

Easton Valley schools, delayed 2 hours

Louisa-Muscatine school, delayed 2 hours

Maquoketa schools, delayed 2 hours

Mourning Sun schools, delayed 2 hours

Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours

North Cedar schools, delayed 2 hours

Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours

Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours

Wilton schools, delayed 2 hours

Quad-City Times​

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News