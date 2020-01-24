Update: Many area schools are delaying the start of classes because of the weather

Here's what we have so far:
Andrew schools, delayed 2 hours
Bellevue schools, delayed 2 hours
Calamus-Wheatland schools, delayed 2 hours
Columbus Junction schools, delayed 2 hours
Delwood schools, delayed 2 hours
Durant schools, delayed 2 hours
Easton Valley schools, delayed 2 hours
Louisa-Muscatine school, delayed 2 hours
Maquoketa schools, delayed 2 hours
Mourning Sun schools, delayed 2 hours
Muscatine schools, delayed 2 hours
North Cedar schools, delayed 2 hours
Tipton schools, delayed 2 hours
Wapello schools, delayed 2 hours
Wilton schools, delayed 2 hours
